A new unicorn joins the herd with Bostongene’s latest fundraising round

Bostongene LLC topped up its coffers with $150 million series B round, pushing its valuation over $1 billion and into unicorn territory. The med-tech industry’s latest mystical equine can whinny all the way to the bank with two other newcomers to the elite corral: Mindmaze SA and Freenome Inc., which jumped the $1 billion valuation hurdle in March and February, respectively.