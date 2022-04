US FDA prodding clinical sites to transition to disposable duodenoscopes

The FDA has updated its recommendations for the use of duodenoscopes, which have been at the center of ongoing concerns regarding sterility for several years. The agency is again recommending that U.S.-based facilities use duodenoscopes with disposable parts or fully disposable duodenoscopes, but facilities that want to comply with those recommendations will face a much higher cost of use, according to several sources of cost data.