Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. signed a licensing agreement that could be worth more than $1.26 billion, giving Jazz exclusive global development and commercialization rights to Werewolf's preclinical cancer prospect, WTX-613, described as a differentiated, conditionally activated interferon (IFN)-alpha molecule dubbed an Indukine that emerged from Werewolf’s Predator protein engineering platform.

Dublin-based Jazz is providing $15 million up front to Werewolf, of Cambridge, Mass., with bigger money possibly coming in the form of development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. If the drug wins approval, Werewolf could also collect tiered, mid-single-digit percentage royalties.

Proof-of-concept data were offered at the American Society of Hematology meeting last December. Findings with a surrogate WTX-613 Indukine molecule included tumor stasis lasting beyond the treatment phase, efficient blocking of tumor growth, activation of NK and CD8+ cell responses, and induction of antigen-presenting cell and effector cell markers in preclinical models.

Specifically, the compound is an engineered IFN-alpha 2b cytokine prodrug that is activated within the tumor microenvironment where it can stimulate IFN-alpha receptors on cancer-fighting immune effector cells. The idea is to reduce toxicities that come with systemically active recombinant IFN-alpha therapy and maximize benefit when the drug is given as a monotherapy or in combination with other agents. Type 1 IFN signal transduction by IFN-alpha agonism has been validated as a mechanism of action, the companies noted, and IFN-alpha has been proven to work synergistically with other therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, targeted therapies and chemotherapy. Jazz expects to submit an IND application to the FDA for WTX-613 next year.

Meanwhile, preclinical work goes on with Werewolf’s most advanced candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330: systemically delivered, conditionally activated interleukin-2 and interleukin-12 Indukine molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. The company aims to advance both in multiple tumor types as single agents and as paired with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Shares of Werewolf (NASDAQ:HOWL) were trading at $6.83, up $2.10, or 44%, and Jazz’s stock (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was selling for $164.89, up $1.62.