FDA paves way for new pelvic organ prolapse repair treatment

The U.S. FDA has given the green light to a pelvic organ prolapse (POP) repair device developed by Misgav, Israel-based Escala Medical Ltd. The mesh-free, non-surgical repair system is designed to anchor sutures to ligaments of the pelvic floor in an incision-free procedure. Escala, which is a portfolio company of Israeli government franchised incubator Trendlines Group Ltd., believes the device will help the 1 in 5 women in the U.S. affected by POP.