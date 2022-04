SMAIO raises $10M in IPO to ramp commercial roll-out of its spinal fusion technology

Software Machines and Adaptive Implants in Orthopedics (SMAIO) SA raised $10 million on the Paris Euronext Growth market. The offer price was set at $6.66 a share. “Thanks to this IPO, we will now be able to ramp commercial development of our I-Kontrol arthrodesis platform in Europe and secure a foothold in the United States,” Philippe Roussouly, CEO of SMAIO SA, told BioWorld.