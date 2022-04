Ark Bio shares positive data for first positive RSV antiviral phase III

Ark Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s phase III testing its ziresovir in infants hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection produced positive top-line results, meeting both the primary endpoint of reduction in signs and symptoms (S&S) score (p=0.002) and a key secondary endpoint of reduction in viral load (p=0.006) compared with placebo. The company said it is the first oral RSV antiviral to be successful in phase III.