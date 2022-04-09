‘Aduhelm’ of ship in AD drug access, CMS wrongly captain of patient choice?

The release by the U.S. CMS of the final national coverage determination (NCD) for Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer disease (AD) drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), lit speculation on the meaning for others in the space. CMS is “still being conservative,” said Howard Fillit, co-founder and chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). “We’re in a new era. It’s unprecedented that Medicare doesn’t pay for a drug that received approval from the FDA,” even though it was not a full but an accelerated clearance.