U.S. private equity group Carlyle is extending its reach into biotech financing through the acquisition of London-based venture capital firm Abingworth, with which it is forming Launch Therapeutics, an operating company that will fund and manage late-stage clinical development of programs sourced from pharma and biotech companies. The move will enable further scaling of the clinical co-development model Abingworth first devised in 2009.

Call it a day: Veru’s phase III COVID-19 study can stop early, monitors say

Veru Inc. should halt its phase III study of sabizabulin in treating COVID-19 early due to positive efficacy results, an independent data safety monitoring committee said. In an interim analysis of the double blind, randomized placebo-controlled study of hospitalized patients at high risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome, the committee also noted no safety concerns. The treatment calls for patients to receive 9 mg of the oral microtubule destabilizer or placebo. The company said it plans to meet with the U.S. FDA to discuss submitting an emergency use authorization application. At midday, Miami-based Veru’s stock (NASDAQ:VERU) was trading 190% higher at about $12.60 per share, nearing a 52-week high.

Affimed eyes filings for natural killer therapy drugs after AACR readouts

Oncology specialist Affimed NV is pushing forward with clinical development of technology that encourages natural killer (NK) cells to attack solid tumors after new data it presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) appeared supportive of the approach, which Affimed is using to create what it calls innate cell engager molecules.

Biopharmas aim to remedy access disparities across EU

The biopharma industry signed on to a new pledge to increase the availability of innovative drugs across the EU and shave months from the time patients in some EU member states must wait for access to new drugs. Members of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association (EFPIA) committed to file for pricing and reimbursement in all EU countries as soon as possible and no later than two years after receiving central EU market authorization, provided local systems allow it. Currently, “less than 30% of centrally approved products are available in smaller and Eastern European member states compared with 92% in Germany and 46% in average in the European Union,” the EFPIA said Monday.

NEC Oncoimmunity bags $4.8M to develop vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 variants, other viruses

NEC Corp. subsidiary NEC Oncoimmunity AS (NOI) recently received $4.8 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to fund the development if vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 variants and other betacoronaviruses. “Our aim is to develop a prophylactic vaccine that could work against SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and the broader family of betacoronaviruses. We will utilize the funds for the development of a prediction platform, computational design of broadly protective vaccine candidates, and validation experiments,” an NEC spokesperson told BioWorld.

Also in the news

