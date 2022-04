FDA clears AI-infrasound smart stethoscope from Sanolla

Israeli startup Sanolla Ltd. won U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its smart-infrasound stethoscope Voqx. The artificial intelligence (AI)-based device is the first stethoscope cleared by the U.S. FDA to detect infrasound and audible information to identify clinical conditions. The auscultation capabilities are designed to support early assessment of cardiopulmonary conditions.