Ontak making a comeback with new data from Citius

The quixotic course of the cancer therapy Ontak continues with new top-line data from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company’s phase III study of I/Ontak (E-7777), a reformulation of previously FDA-approved oncology treatment Ontak (denileukin diftitox), was consistent with the prior formulation. No new safety signals were identified in treating persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.