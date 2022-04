Close to the bone marrow: Actinium in a $452M deal with Immedica

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is receiving an up-front $35 million with a possible $417 million in regulatory and commercial milestones in its new license and supply agreement with Immedica Pharma AB, of Stockholm. Immedica is getting the exclusive European, Middle Eastern and North African rights to Iomab-B, an antibody radiation conjugate comprising apamistamab, a CD45-targeting antibody, and the radioisotope iodine-131. Actinium is eligible for royalties in the mid-20% range on net sales.