Pfizer in bid to acquire digital health company Resapp for AU$100M

Pfizer Australia Holdings Pty Ltd. has made an offer to acquire digital health company Resapp Health Ltd. in all cash offer worth AU$100 million (US$74.25 million). The two companies have entered into a binding scheme that is contingent upon shareholder agreement and regulatory clearances in Australia. Shareholders will vote on the proposed acquisition in June, and directors have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the acquisition.