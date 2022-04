Newstem files for haploid human embryonic stem cell-based diagnostic

Newstem Ltd. filed a presubmission to the U.S. FDA for a de novo request and an in vitro diagnostic device with the EMA for its Newstem software diagnostic device (NSDD). The bioinformatics-based platform is a personalized diagnostic to inform oncologists about the presence of mutations in tumors and predict a patients’ resistance to chemotherapy treatments. The technology utilizes specialized stem cells (haploid cells) that carry just one set of chromosomes.