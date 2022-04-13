BioWorld - Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Big pharma CEOs lambast IP waiver and worry over US funding for COVID meds

April 13, 2022
By Richard Staines
No Comments
Pharma CEOs have pushed back strongly against intellectual property (IP) waivers for COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, saying that pricing is not the reason why middle- and low-income countries have not received pharmaceutical countermeasures against the pandemic. Senior execs from Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., and Roche Holding AG, also expressed concerns about the latest funding package from the U.S. government, which at $10 billion is less than half that originally requested by the White House.
