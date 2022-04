Akili study grabs attention with digital therapeutic for adults with MDD and new hire

Akili Interactive Labs Inc. has made grabbing and holding attention a distinguishing feature of its digital therapeutics and overall company strategy. Last month, it made news with its hire of gaming industry veteran Jon David as its chief product officer. Now, a study indicates a new product in development may help people with depression extend their attention span and possibly improve cognition, two common symptoms associated with the mood disorder that are not treated by most medications.