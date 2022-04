Roche evades induced infringement hit in patent lawsuit, but direct infringement ruling stands

Acquisitions in the diagnostics space incurs some interesting liabilities, given recent case law regarding subject matter eligibility, but this is not the only trap door for the acquiring company. Roche Diagnostics Corp., of Indianapolis, managed to avoid an induced patent infringement charge by Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC in a recent hearing at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in connection with Roche’s 2007 acquisition of Bioveris Corp.