The tumor microenvironment is critical for the ability of cancers to survive and grow, and some aspects of the microenvironment are studied, and targeted, accordingly. Tumor immunology is one of the most active areas of cancer research and has become a pillar of treatment. Others, not so much. “The nervous system is the last component of the microenvironment that people have left completely unrecognized,” Humsa Venkatesh told BioWorld. Even in brain tumors and metastases, where the presence of neurons is glaringly obvious, there has been little attention to how the two interact until recently.

Late-stage trial finds Celltrion’s bevacizumab biosimilar comparable to Avastin

Results from a phase III study comparing Celltrion Inc.’s biosimilar VEGF ligand inhibitor, CT-P16, to Roche Holding AG’s Avastin (bevacizumab) in patients with metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer found it to be similarly effective and as safe compared to the reference drug. Incheon, South Korea-based Celltrion presented the results at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. The company now plans “to speed up the approval process through consultation with regulatory authorities in each country,” a Celltrion official said.

Juniper Biologics acquires gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis in $600M deal from Kolon Life Science

Through a $600 million deal, Juniper Biologics Pte. Ltd. has acquired rights from Kolon Life Science Inc. to develop and commercialize TG-C LD (Tissuegene-C low dose) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. Singapore-based Juniper will hold the rights for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and be responsible for developing and commercializing the candidate within those regions.

Ji Xing wins greater China rights to Lenz’s presbyopia drugs in $110M deal

Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has acquired greater China rights to two candidates from Lenz Therapeutics Inc. for the treatment of presbyopia in a deal worth up to $110 million. San Diego-based Lenz will receive $15 million in up-front payments, up to $95 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and potential royalty payments based on net sales.

Dumped by UK government, Valneva turns to Scotland as regulator approves COVID-19 shot

The U.K.’s drugs regulator has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Valneva SE – although the shot is likely only to be offered to health workers in Scotland after the Westminster government rejected it because rivals beat it to market. In a statement, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) noted this is the sixth vaccine to be authorized in the country. It is also the first, whole-virus inactivated COVID-19 vaccine approved in the U.K. It is grown in a lab and made completely inactive so that it cannot infect cells or replicate in the body, but still triggers an immune response.

Protagonist’s rare blood disorder treatment whipsawed by an FDA rarity

It’s been one thing after another for rusfertide from Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. In June 2021, the FDA awarded breakthrough designation to the injectable hepcidin mimetic for treating the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Then the agency clamped a full clinical hold on it in September after malignant skin tumors emerged in a mouse model test and lifted it three weeks later. Now the FDA has told the company it wants to rescind the breakthrough designation, a rare occurrence, based on observed malignancies in a follow-up to September’s clinical hold. Rusfertide is in an ongoing phase II study for treating PV. Despite all this, Protagonist said it anticipates no changes to its development plans for rusfertide, including the upcoming phase III Verify study in PV. The company stock (NASDAQ:PTGX) had dropped 23% in midday trading.

China clarifies regulations on sharing human genetic resources

China’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) issued a draft rule on regulations governing sharing of human genetic resources that provides clarity on parts of the regulation that were previously ambiguous.

Newco news: Aurion goes after endothelial eye disease with $120 million financing

Aurion Biotech Inc.’s $120 million financing will advance efforts with its lead candidate, a cell therapy for the treatment of corneal edema secondary to endothelial dysfunction (CESED). Funds will be disbursed to the company based on the achievement of clinical and operational milestones, with the goal of the first tranche to enable the IND. A chronic disease with very few treatment options, CESED will be pursued with technology developed by ophthalmic surgeon and research scientist Shigeru Kinoshita and his colleagues at Kyoto Prefecture University of Medicine in Japan.

Holiday notice

BioWorld's offices will be closed in observance of Good Friday. No issue will be published April 15.

Also in the news

Abbvie, Agios, Akeso, Alzheon, Amneal, Ascentage, Astellas, Be Bio, Biontech, Calcimedica, Celsion, Coherus, Debiopharm, Emergex, Evelo, Exelixis, Foghorn, Genmab, Hookipa, Inmune, Innovent, Inotrem, Inozyme, Insilico, Inxmed, ISA, Junshi, Kineta, Lexaria, Magenta, Marinus, Matinas, Medidata, Merck, Micreos, Mustang, Oncolytics, Onconano, Paradigm, Pfizer, Pharmacyte, Portage, PTC, Regeneron, Sanofi, Sciwind, Seagen, Sotio, Surface Oncology, Taurx, Vedanta