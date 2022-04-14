BioWorld - Thursday, April 14, 2022
Late-stage trial finds Celltrion’s bevacizumab biosimilar comparable to Avastin

April 14, 2022
By Gina Lee
Results from a phase III study comparing Celltrion Inc.’s biosimilar VEGF ligand inhibitor CT-P16 to Roche Holding AG’s Avastin (bevacizumab) in patients with metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) found it to be similarly effective and as safe compared to the reference drug. Incheon, South Korea-based Celltrion presented the results at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. The company now plans “to speed up the approval process through consultation with regulatory authorities in each country,” a Celltrion official said.

BioWorld Clinical Cancer Biosimilar Asia-Pacific