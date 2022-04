Ji Xing wins greater China rights to Lenz’s presbyopia drugs in $110M deal

Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has acquired greater China rights to two candidates from Lenz Therapeutics Inc. for the treatment of presbyopia in greater China in a deal worth up to $110 million. San Diego-based Lenz will receive $15 million in up-front payments, up to $95 million in regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and potential royalty payments based on net sales.