Lyra’s $100M private placement is music to the ears (and nose and throat)

Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s $100.5 million private placement has investors moving to the tune of the ear, nose and throat specialty therapeutics company. Lyra’s stock (NASDAQ:LYRA) jumped from early April trading in the $4.20 range to $6.02 with the announcement April 8 of the pending placement. The stock shot up again on April 13 when the placement finalized and surged in after-hours trading, ultimately spiking over $7 shortly after the opening bell April 14.