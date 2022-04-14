BioWorld - Thursday, April 14, 2022
Impel’s migraine nasal spray affirmed in new data

April 14, 2022
By Meg Bryant
No Comments
Impel Neuropharma Inc. presented multiple abstracts affirming the effectiveness of Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray in treating migraine attacks. The data – all subsets from the phase III, open-label, pivotal STOP-301 trial – show that acute use of Trudhesa delivered via Impel’s Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology may enhance patients’ quality of life by reducing migraine-associated disability, prolonging headache-free periods and limiting the number of migraine attacks over time.
