Impel’s migraine nasal spray affirmed in new data

Impel Neuropharma Inc. presented multiple abstracts affirming the effectiveness of Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray in treating migraine attacks. The data – all subsets from the phase III, open-label, pivotal STOP-301 trial – show that acute use of Trudhesa delivered via Impel’s Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology may enhance patients’ quality of life by reducing migraine-associated disability, prolonging headache-free periods and limiting the number of migraine attacks over time.