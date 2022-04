FDA adds orthopedic fracture fixation plates to device types eligible for 510(k) alternative

The U.S. FDA’s safety and performance-based pathway (SPBP) is intended as a leaner, meaner alternative to the conventional 510(k) pathway that would sidestep some of the presumed problems with the concept of substantial equivalence. The agency recently added four device types to this program, including orthopedic fracture fixation plates.