A week before the U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee was to meet and review TG Therapeutics Inc.’s BLA/sNDA for the combo of ublituximab and Ukoniq (umbralisib) for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma, the company voluntarily withdrew the submission. The move was tied to phase III data showing that while study met its primary endpoint, updated overall survival results showed an increasing imbalance favoring the control arm. Meanwhile, TG pulled Ukoniq from the market, where it was approved for treating adults with marginal zone lymphoma or follicular lymphoma and decided to rethink its oncology operations. It will pause enrollment in its ongoing oncology studies. News of the developments sent the New York-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) down about 22% by midday.

Nonprofit deal and grant values decline by 57%

In a return to the pre-pandemic days, biopharma deals with nonprofit or government entities and industry grants appear to be tracking closer to 2019 figures, as the flurry of activity over the last two years dissipates.

Phase III Oval egg set to hatch, VBL foretells the sell in PROC

As Wall Street awaits phase III data from VBL Therapeutics Inc.’s phase III trial with ofranergene obadenovec (ofra-vec, also known as VB-111) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), the company hosted a key opinion leader conference call on the gene therapy’s likely market reception along with assorted details regarding the upcoming results from the 409-patient experiment known as Oval.

BK virus in spotlight after Aicuris tie-up; Allovir, Vera face off

The potential €100 million (US$114 million) deal disclosed Feb. 10 between infectious disease specialist Aicuris Anti-infective Cures AG and Hybridize Therapeutics for a BK virus therapy stimulated interest in the space, where a number of players are seeking a treatment. None exists today.

Japan’s annual drug price reforms result in less predictability for pharma market

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced 2022 drug price revisions that became effective on April 1. Across the board, the cuts averaged about 6.6%, which translates to more than ¥600 billion (US$4.73 billion), and the pace of cuts is expected to accelerate.

Holiday notice

BioWorld's offices were closed in observance of Good Friday. No issue was published April 15.

Also in the news

