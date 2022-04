Nonprofit deal and grant values decline by 57%

In a return to the pre-pandemic days, biopharma deals with nonprofit or government entities and industry grants appear to be tracking closer to 2019 figures, as the flurry of activity over the last two years dissipates. Through mid-April in 2022, BioWorld has tracked 246 bio/nonprofit deals worth $1.02 billion, and a total of 86 grants valued at $328.13 million.