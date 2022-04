Phase III Oval egg set to hatch, VBL foretells the sell in PROC

As Wall Street awaits data from VBL Therapeutics Inc.’s phase III trial with ofranergene obadenovec (ofra-vec, also known as VB-111) in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), the company hosted a key opinion leader conference call on the gene therapy’s likely market reception along with assorted details regarding the upcoming results from the 409-patient experiment known as Oval.