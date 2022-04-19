BioWorld - Tuesday, April 19, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

TG Therapeutics rethinks oncology as stock stumbles

April 18, 2022
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
A week before the U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee was to meet and review TG Therapeutics Inc.’s BLA and sNDA for the combo of ublituximab and Ukoniq (umbralisib) for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma, the company voluntarily withdrew the submission and now is rethinking its oncology programs. The move was tied to an FDA-requested analysis of phase III data showing that, while study met its primary endpoint, there was an imbalance in updated overall survival (OS) results favoring the control arm. A June 25 PDUFA date had been set for the combination treatment.
BioWorld Clinical Regulatory Cancer FDA