Japan’s annual drug price reforms result in less predictability for pharma market

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced 2022 drug price revisions that became effective on April 1. Across the board, the cuts averaged about 6.6%, which translates to more than ¥600 billion (US$4.73 billion), and the pace of cuts is expected to accelerate. Price cuts in 2021 were worth roughly ¥430 billion.