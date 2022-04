Natus Medical investors sense a sweet payout with Archimed’s acquisition offer of $1.2B

Health care-focused private equity firm Archimed Group agreed to acquire Natus Medical Inc. for $33.50 per share, a nearly 29% premium over the April 14 closing share price for the provider of medical devices to diagnose and treat neurological and sensory disorders. The deal will take Natus (NASDAQ:NTUS) private after more than 20 years as a publicly traded company.