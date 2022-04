Juniper Biologics acquires gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis in $600M deal from Kolon Life Science

Through a $600 million deal, Juniper Biologics Pte. Ltd. has acquired rights from Kolon Life Science Inc. to develop and commercialize TG-C LD (Tissuegene-C low dose) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. Singapore-based Juniper will hold the rights for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and be responsible for developing and commercializing the candidate within those regions.