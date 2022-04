Bioxcel lands launch budget for agitation drug, boxes I-O effort in new subsidiary

Just two weeks after winning U.S. FDA approval for the first orally dissolving formulation of dexmedetomidine for agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar disorders, Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc. has secured commitments for up to $260 million to support the product’s commercial launch, slated for this quarter in addition to a planned European marketing application.