Emergent-see ahead: Wall Street calm as Karuna phase III schizophrenia results to land soon

With phase III data due from Karuna Therapeutics Inc. with its combo Karxt therapy for schizophrenia, interest is rising in the historically difficult space. Karxt pairs xanomeline, a muscarinic receptor agonist that preferentially stimulates M1 and M4 muscarinic receptors, with trospium, an approved muscarinic receptor antagonist that does not measurably cross the blood-brain barrier, confining its effects to peripheral tissues.