Soter pulls in $12M to reduce musculoskeletal injuries with ergonomic wearable

With virtually bent knees and proper posture, Soter Analytics Pty Ltd. raised $12 million in a series A funding round to build on its artificial intelligence (AI)-based ergonomic wearables line that helps workers minimize injuries on the job. The technology tracks all significant shoulder and back movements and provides personalized real-time feedback before improper lifts or twists land users on their backs or in rehab.