FDA revokes 5 COVID test EUAs at request of sponsors

The U.S. FDA’s device center reported April 18 that it has revoked the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for five tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a seemingly significant reduction in the inventory of tests for the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the sponsor of the test in each of these revocations requested that the EUA be revoked, an indication that the market for some types of these tests is saturated.