The safety of COVID-19 mRNA boosters dominated the conversation today as the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) looked at real-world data from the U.S. and U.K. As with the primary series of the Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE vaccines, myocarditis and pericarditis continue to be the biggest safety signal with the boosters, although that risk appears lower than with the second dose of the vaccines. Those presenting at the meeting noted issues with the data, especially in case counts for COVID-19 infections that don’t result in doctor visits or hospitalizations, given the increasing use of rapid at-home tests.

US booster study next after Arcturus’ self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine hits endpoints

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. reported that ARCT-154, its self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, showed efficacy of 55% against infection and 95% efficacy against severe disease, meeting the primary and key secondary endpoints of the ongoing phase I/II/III trial. But positive results weren’t enough to keep the company’s stock (NASDAQ:ARCT) from slipping by 25% at market opening April 20, on uncertainty as to whether the data are good enough to allow Arcturus’ vaccine a place in the global market.

Stepping out: Abbvie decides alpha-synuclein deal with Bioarctic is over

Abbvie Inc. has decided to step away from a 2016 deal with Bioarctic AB to develop alpha-synuclein antibodies for treating Parkinson’s disease, originally valued at up to $775 million. It’s not the first stumble in the fraught field. Some companies continue to develop their alpha-synuclein programs, such as Novartis AG and Sanofi SA, which just struck a massive deal in Parkinson’s. But little more than a year ago, Biogen Inc. discontinued development of its phase II alpha-synuclein targeting candidate, cinpanemab, after it missed primary and secondary clinical endpoints. Bioarctic is standing its ground, saying phase I data supports moving its program into a phase II trial. Meanwhile, its stock (Stockholm:BIOA-B) fell 14.6% to SEK90 (US$9.40) on April 20.

Cardiogenic shock treatment works for Windtree in phase II trial

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) were trading midday at $1.16, up 16 cents, or about 14% on word of positive top-line data from the phase II study called Seismic, testing istaroxime in cardiogenic shock, a form of sudden heart failure. Istaroxime was found to rapidly hike systolic blood pressure in the 60-patient experiment. The drug bears a dual mechanism of action, inhibiting Na+/K+ adenosine triphosphatase and stimulating sarco/endoplasmic reticulum calcium ATPase isoform 2.

Medincell stock drops 29% as US FDA hits Teva with CRL on long-acting risperidone

Shares in Medincell SA (Paris:MEDCL) dropped 29.1% on April 20 on news that the U.S. FDA had slapped a complete response letter (CRL) on an NDA for an extended release, long-acting formulation of risperidone, which it is co-developing with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. as a maintenance treatment for schizophrenia. Neither party divulged the nature of the specific deficiencies the FDA identified in the file, so it is unclear whether the agency will require any additional clinical studies.

Newco news: Satellite Bio goes into orbit with $110M VC funding for bioengineered tissue tech

Satellite Bio has become the latest biotech to emerge from stealth, backed with more than $110 million in VC funding to develop bioengineered tissues that fix damaged tissues or organs. With former Novartis executive Dave Lennon leading as CEO, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company is hoping to find therapies for hard-to-treat diseases.

No more delays for Canada’s changes on excessive drug prices

After several delays due to COVID-19, Canada is on track to implement, within a few months, its first major changes to its Patented Medicines Regulations in more than 30 years. One change is a new basket of comparator countries that will be used to determine whether a drug’s Canadian price is excessive. That basket will exclude Switzerland and the U.S., which historically has the highest drug prices in the world. “This will improve access for Canadians to quality medicines while generating significant savings over the coming years,” Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said last week in announcing the July 1 implementation of the amendments.

Genequantum collaborates with Aimed Bio to develop ADC for brain tumors

Genequantum Healthcare Co. Ltd. said it will work with Aimed Bio Inc. to co-develop an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) to treat brain and other cancers, working toward an IND filing in 2023. Aimed Bio will contribute to the antibody development, while Genequantum will work on linker-payload development. “Since we have a plan to market and sell the product globally, we will conduct phase I clinical trial in the U.S., Australia, South Korea, and China as a priority,” Do-Hyun Nam, founder, chairman, and chief technology officer of Aimed Bio, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

