BioWorld - Thursday, April 21, 2022
ACIP warns against COVID-19 ‘booster fatigue’

April 20, 2022
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program is at risk of “booster fatigue,” which will undermine public confidence in the vaccines, several members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said April 20 as they met to discuss the future of the vaccines. Rather than relying on boosters, “we need to use our expertise to advocate for something that’s better,” something that resolves the ill effects of COVID-19, whether it’s mild or severe, said Lynn Bahta, an immunization program clinical consultant for the Minnesota Department of Health.
