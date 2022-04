Med-tech financings continue to decline as Q1 records $6.8B

The amount of money raised by med-tech companies in the early months of 2022 is the lowest amount recorded for a first quarter since 2017. Financings in 2021 were down by 17% over the prior year, which was marked by a flurry of activity and interest in digital technologies and diagnostics with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.