Medicare inpatient draft lists pandemic NTAP extensions set to expire

The Medicare new technology add-on (NTAP) program is a vital source of reimbursement rates for novel technologies, and several NTAP applications were extended by a year in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That extension is set to expire for several key products, including the Eluvia drug eluting stent by Boston Scientific Corp., of Marlborough, Mass., and the Spinejack system by Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., forcing these companies to amortize their R&D costs at a more conventional pace.