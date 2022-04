Carlsmed backers provide $30M for personalized spinal implants

With an oversubscribed $30 million series B in hand, Carlsmed Inc. is in a good posture to take the next steps in its plan to make its personalized spinal implants central to ending frequent revisions in spine surgery. The company’s Aprevo devices, which are 3D printed for each patient, received FDA breakthrough device designation and 510(k) clearance in late 2020.