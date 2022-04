Newco news

Satellite Bio goes into orbit with $110M VC funding for bioengineered tissue tech

Satellite Biosciences Inc. has become the latest biotech to emerge from stealth, backed with more than $110 million in VC financing to develop bioengineered tissues that fix damaged tissues or organs. With former Novartis executive Dave Lennon leading as CEO, the Cambridge, Mass.-based company is hoping to find therapies for hard-to-treat diseases.