Mesh litigation continues apace despite years of FDA scrutiny over safety

The U.S. FDA has been scrutinizing surgical meshes for safety considerations for longer than a decade, but litigation continues to dot the legal landscape. An appeals court in the state of California decreed recently that Johnson & Johnson of Franklin Lakes, N.J. must pay more than $300 million over allegations that its Ethicon subsidiary had downplayed to patients the risks associated with its pelvic meshes, but J&J said its next step is to appeal the outcome in the state’s highest court.