Privately held Orasis Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a step closer to challenging Abbvie Inc.’s Vuity (pilocarpine) for treating presbyopia, a type of farsightedness. Orasis plans to submit an NDA to the U.S. FDA in the second half of the year based on positive phase III results from two studies showing CSF-1 hit its primary and secondary endpoints. CSF-1 is a preservative-free formulation of low-dose pilocarpine administered as an eye drop. Abbvie’s Vuity, approved in early November, is the first and only eye drop given the U.S. regulators’ go-ahead in the indication.

Evusheld comes through for Astrazeneca in COVID-19 prevention study

Astrazeneca plc led the handful of firms rolling out COVID-19-related news, as the company said detailed data from the Provent phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial showed that Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), formerly AZD-7442, reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in the primary analysis and by 83% in the six-month follow-up, compared to placebo. No cases of severe disease or COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the Evusheld group through the six-month follow-up. Also chalking developments in the space were Novavax Inc., with its combo COVID-19/influenza vaccine, as well as Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Returning to complement – can Novelmed’s next-gen antibody outperform Ultomiris?

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has demonstrated the commercial potential for rare disease drugs, with its complement inhibitor Soliris (eculizumab) and long-lasting follow-up Ultomiris (ravulizumab) driving blockbuster-level sales. Those sales and the company’s rare disease expertise convinced U.K.-based Astrazeneca plc to pay $39 billion for Alexion last year. But a host of other companies are hoping to compete with Ultomiris, which is U.S. FDA-approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Idea: Instead of shelving unused opioids, mail them back

The U.S. FDA wants feedback on its latest idea to reduce the number of unused prescription opioids shelved in American homes: requiring prepaid mail-back envelopes to be dispensed with the painkillers. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said the proposal “would complement current disposal programs and provide meaningful and attainable steps to improve the safe use and disposal” of the drugs, reducing the potential for misuse, abuse and overdose. The idea is to use nondescript mail-back envelopes addressed to a Drug Enforcement Administration-registered facility, where the unused opioids would be safely incinerated.

SK Biopharmaceuticals and Ubix to develop cancer treatments using targeted protein degradation

South Korean companies Ubix Therapeutics Inc. and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. are partnering to develop targeted protein degradation (TPD) cancer treatments for cancer. SK will gain exclusive option rights to the compounds once early trials are completed. Ubix will be eligible to receive undisclosed up-front and milestone payments based on the collaboration’s progress and will share in any profits following commercialization.

Also in the news

