More work ahead for PI3K sponsors, U.S. FDA adcom suggests

Sponsors developing PI3K inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies in the U.S. may have to up their game if they want to get FDA approval. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 16-0, with one abstention, that future approvals of the drugs should be supported by randomized data. Given the FDA’s briefing document ahead of the April 21 meeting and its presentations to the committee, the agency is likely to follow that recommendation.