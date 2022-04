Depression’s era? Axsome squared away with US FDA, Relmada readout near

After August 2021 news from the U.S. FDA of deficiencies in the NDA that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. submitted for AXS-05 in major depressive disorder (MDD), word was especially welcome April 19 that the firm has come to an agreement with the agency with regard to post-marketing requirements. Meanwhile, another player in MDD, Relmada Therapeutics Inc., is due to report phase III data with REL-1017 (esmethadone) around the middle of this year.