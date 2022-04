Top-line mCRC data for Isofol’s arfolitixorin ‘two to four months’ away

Isofol Medical AB’s slow reveal of data from its phase III registration trial of arfolitixorin in first-line metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) will not reach a conclusion until the fourth quarter of this year. The news follows a December 2021 warning to investors that an unexplained level of therapy switches occurring in the absence of disease progression would impair its analysis of a key secondary endpoint, the rate of progression-free survival.