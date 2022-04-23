Toosonix launches trials to evaluate dermatological HIFU use

Toosonix A/S has launched two trials as it moves to gather data enabling its high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) device to get approval for use in clinical dermatology indications. The company reported on April 19 that the first patients have been treated in a trial of its System One-M device in treating basal cell carcinoma (BCC). Meanwhile, the first patient has been cleared for treatment on April 28 in a study in neurofibromatosis, an inherited condition that causes benign tumors to form on the skin.