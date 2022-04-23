Paclitaxel shows well again in PAD via Chocolate Touch device

The days when paclitaxel was the subject of controversy in connection with peripheral artery disease (PAD) seem to be drawing to a close, thanks in part to a new drug-coated balloon (DCB) by Trireme Medical Inc., of Pleasanton, Calif. Trireme’s Chocolate Touch device, a second-generation DCB with paclitaxel as an antiproliferative, fared well against a legacy paclitaxel device, thus opening a new front in the competition in the PAD space and seemingly relieving any concerns about the safety of paclitaxel.