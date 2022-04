Nanobiotix presents new preclinical data for its nano-radioenhancer combined with checkpoint inhibitors

Nanobiotix SA has just presented new data from an open-label preclinical study evaluating the action of its nanoparticle-enhanced radiotherapy, NBTXR3, with the triple blockade of PD-1, LAG-3, and TIGIT on mice carrying cancerous cells. PD-1, LAG-3 and TIGIT are three checkpoint inhibitors which regulate the natural killer cells usually targeted in combination therapy in immuno-oncology.