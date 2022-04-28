Possible EUA hitch and Amgen give-back dent Molecular Partners

Within just a few hours, Molecular Partners AG reported both a potential snag in securing emergency use authorization (EUA) for its Darpin antiviral, ensovibep, and the loss of a half-billion-dollar partnership with Amgen Inc. for the phase I-stage 4-1BB-targeting compound MP-0310. While neither update is likely to dampen prospects for the company’s overall Darpin pipeline, the near-term investor disappointment was enough to send shares (NASDAQ:MOLN) closing 37% lower April 27, after dropping to their lowest point since the Zurich, Switzerland-based firm priced its $63.8 million IPO on Nasdaq in June 2021.