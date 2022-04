Medtronic strikes $50M deal for Acutus heart device portfolio

Acutus Medical Inc. is selling its left-heart access portfolio to Medtronic plc in a deal worth upwards of $50 million. The portfolio of devices includes a line of sheath-compatible septal crossing devices and steerable sheaths. Under the terms of the agreement, Medtronic will make an upfront cash payment to Acutus of $50 million and additional undisclosed payments based on milestones and future sales.