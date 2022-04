Transmedics expands FDA PMA approval for heart transplant system

The U.S. FDA has granted premarket approval for Transmedics Group Inc.’s OCS heart system for use with organs from donors after circulatory death (DCD). The approval expands on a prior FDA approval of the device for use with organs from donors after brain death in September 2021. Andover, Mass.-based Transmedics said its system can now be used for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts.